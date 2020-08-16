NGO claims end to polio refusal cases in Mansehra, Torghar

MANSEHRA: Rotary International, a non-governmental organisation working for the immunisation of children, on Saturday claimed to have brought the polio refusal cases to an end in Mansehra and Torghar districts.

“Though there are still migratory refusal cases in Oghi area, thank God we controlled the refusal cases that were due to religious reasons,” stated Ashar Ali, the manager Pakistan National Polio Press Committee, while speaking to a review meeting held with ulema, officials of health department, male and female volunteers of the rotary polio resource centre here on Saturday. The district health departments’ focal person on immunisation Dr Yasir and the in-charge of the rotary resource centre, Abdul Latif also spoke on the occasion. Ashar Ali said that ulema and local influentialS were involved in the polio eradication campaigns in the past to overcome refusal cases in both Mansehra and Torghar districts which paved way for the bringing of the refusal case to an end.

“A gap has been created between parents and polio teams since polio drives are halted because of the coronavirus in the country and in our targeted districts and we would bring ulema forward as influencers during the upcoming polio drivers to bridge this gap and effectively reach children five and below,” said Ali. The rotary resource centre in-charge, Abdul Latif said that there still exist migratory refusal cases in Oghi as what he said families coming from Karachi were reluctant to administer polio drops to their children from polio teams.