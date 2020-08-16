Two women drown in River Indus in Torghar

MANSEHRA: Two women who had gone to fetch water in Bumbail Akazai area of Torghar drowned in the River Indus on Saturday. The daughter of one Gulsahib, according to eyewitnesses, suddenly slipped into the deep water while filling her utensils and cried for help. “The wife of one Muhammad Jana jumped into the river to rescue her but both were drowned,” said a local. The locals rushed to the scene and fished out both bodies after hectic efforts of many hours. The locals told reporters that such incidents were frequently taking place in the district every year. In another incident happened in Kaghan valley of Mansehra district, a tourist who was identified as Shoaibul Hassan of Nankana Sahib (Punjab), fell into Kunhar river in Malkandi area. According to eyewitnesses, Hassan was making a selfie at the wooden suspension bridge but suddenly slipped and fell into the river.