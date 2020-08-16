Independence Day celebrated in Tirah valley

TIRAH: The Independence Day was celebrated in the far-off Tirah valley of Khyber district with enthusiasm and zeal.

The Orakzai Scouts, a wing of the Frontier Corps, had arranged a function in Maidan area in Bar Qambarkhel in connection with 14th August. Brigadier Waqas Ahmad attended the event as chief guest and hoisted the national flag. The Orakzai Scouts commandant Lt. Col Aamir Saleen, Tehsildar Tirah Daud Afridi, SHO Tirah Javed Afridi and others were also present. Brigadier Waqas Ahmad laid a floral wreath at the martyrs memorial. He visited several stalls showcasing the locally made items.

The speech competition was also held among the children of various schools. The children also sang national songs. Sports events including volleyball and tag-of-war were also arranged in the events.

A contingent of the Frontier Corps saluted the national flag, which was followed by the national anthem. On the occasion, Brigadier Waqas Ahmad said that Pakistan came into being as a result of unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Muslims.

He said the tribal people and security forces also rendered sacrifices during militancy. “It is our collective responsibility to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country,” Waqas said. Later, he distributed prizes among the top winning players.