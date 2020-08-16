Residents protest killing of 2 brothers in Batkhela

BATKHELA: Hundreds of local residents placed the bodies on the road and blocked it for traffic to protest the killing of two brothers in Matkanai area near the Batkhela city on Saturday.

The locals said that unidentified gunmen barged into a house in Matkanai area and shot dead two brothers named Yaseen, 18, and Yasir, 15, early in the morning. The attackers, they said, fled the scene after committing the crime. Soon after the incident, the Rescue1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Batkhela Hospital for autopsy. When the bodies were brought back from the hospital by the Rescue1122, scores of locals took to the streets, and placed the bodies on Matkanai-Batkhela road and blocked it for traffic to protest the gruesome killing of two brothers. The protesters criticised the Malakand Levies for their failure to arrest the accused involved in the killing of youngsters.

They said that the bodies would not be buried until the killers were arrested and produced in a court of law. They demanded the Malakand Levies to register first information report against the killing of two brothers and arrest the killers forthwith. Later, the protestors dispersed peacefully after Assistant Commissioner Sohail Ahmad assured them that a case would be registered against the accused and they would be arrested within four days. The Malakand Levies later registered FIR at the Qalangai Police Station against the two unknown killers and started investigation.