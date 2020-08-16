Jang Group workers renew demand for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release

PESHAWAR: The workers of the Jang Group has renewed the demand for the release of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who has been behind bars for the last 156 days.

Carrying banners and placards, the workers of the Jang Group led by Resident Editor Daily Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik chanted slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for illegally detaining Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The protesting media workers said that the government was using tactics to silence the largest media group in the country. They alleged that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested without fulfilling the legal requirements, which showed that the government was using such tactics to stifle the press.

The government wanted to prevent the Jang Group from highlighting the truth and that was the only reason for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year-old property case, they blamed.

They vowed that the Jang Group workers could not be prevented from speaking the truth through such tactics. The journalists vowed that they would continue the protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the withdrawal of cases against him. Arshad Aziz Malik, Ihtesham Toru, Fayyaz Aziz and others asked the chief justice of the Supreme Court to take notice of the injustice being meted out to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and provide him justice.