Illegal forest cutting: CM Mahmood Khan for awarding punishment to culprits

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the high-ups of the Forest Department to come up with necessary amendments in the existing legal framework of forests, proposing stricter punitive actions and heavier fines for those involved in illegal cutting of forests.

Emphasising on the need for scientific management of forests in the province, he directed the officials concerned to work out a feasible plan along with realistic timelines of implementation.

He was chairing a meeting of the Forest Department here. The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the achievements of the department, progress so far made on afforestation under the Ten Billion Tree Afforestation Project, steps taken to stop illegal cutting of trees, future strategy, issues and other related matters.

Besides Minister for Forests and Environment Ishtiaq Urmar, the meeting was attended by Secretary Forests Shahidullah Khan, Project Director Billion Tree Project Tehmasib Khan and other relevant authorities.

The chief minister termed the preservation of forests as one of the topmost priorities of the provincial government and said those involved in illegal cutting of forests would be dealt with sternly.

He also accorded approval to the Forest Department for hiring additional forest guards, raising a Quick Response Force, increasing the number of existing forest checkpoints and installation of CTTV cameras in all the forest checkposts in order to protect the forests effectively and stop illegal trafficking.

The meeting was informed that under the Billion Tree Afforestation Project, the department had managed to plant 1.200 billion saplings against the set target of 1.00 billion whereas 200 million saplings have so far been planted and grown in the province under the ongoing Ten Billion Afforestation Project launched at national level.