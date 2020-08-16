Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE : Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Early morning trace rain was reported in city localities such as Township, Wapda Town, Green Town, Faisal Town and adjacent areas. Met officials said monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts and extreme lower parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country. They predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeastern Sindh and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several other cities including Takht Bhai 89, Buner 09, Balakot 07, Dir 04, Bannu 02, D.I.Khan 01, Islamabad (ZP 35, Saidpur 25), Bhakkar 18, Rawalpindi Shamsabad 05, Layyah 03, Kot Addu 01, Garhidupatta 01 and Bagrote 01. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 35.8°C and minimum was 26.8°C.