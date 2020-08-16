‘Plans to weaken PML-N failed’

LAHORE : PML-N spokeswoman Uzma Bukhari has said Maryam Nawaz has broken nerves of turncoats and puppets.

Reacting to the press conference of Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan, she said Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza are standing firmly against ‘illegal and fake’ accountability. She said plans of Imran Khan to weaken Sharif family and break PML-N have badly failed. Bukhari said the rulers, who are guests for six months, have lost senses. She said the plan for pelting stones at the vehicle of Maryam could be engineered by Fayyaz Chauhan. She questioned where those vehicles have gone which brought the stones. She said PML-N would not be blackmailed by the fake videos.