‘Some lobbies trying to create confusion over CJ’s remarks’

LAHORE : Lahore Bar Association senior vice president Rana Naeem has said that some anti-constitutional lobbies are trying to create confusion on chief justice’s remarks in Karachi nullahs encroachment case.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said an impression was being given that apex court would back any move of the federal government to interfere in the constitutional limits of Sindh government. He reminded those lobbies that apex court played a role of impartial player in case differences emerged among institutions of the country. He said it was responsibility of the bar associations to play their role to remind the institutions of their constitutional duties in case they were being bypassed.