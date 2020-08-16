DSPs rewarded

LAHORE : DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan distributed prizes among a number of DSPs.

The prizes have been given away to Nawankot DSP Umar Farooq, Shafiqabad DSP Sheikh Muhammad Ghias, Racecourse DSP Naveed Akmal, Missri Shah DSP Ghulam Dastaghir, Islampura DSP Subay Khan and Old Anarkali DSP Arshad Hayyat Kanju. Ashfaq also awarded cash prize to the officers. While speaking on the occasion, Khan said that the officers and officials serving public and performing duties diligently and efficiently were proud of the department.

Body found: The body of a person, unidentified so far, was found at Kot Lakhpat Railway Station on Saturday. Police removed the body to morgue. The person looked like an addict and he might have died of an overdose of drugs.