Sun Aug 16, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2020

‘Cambridge listening to students’ feedback’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2020

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Pakistan has announced that it will inform about the actions Cambridge will take vis-à-vis recent results on Tuesday.

In a statement Cambridge Pakistan official said CAIE released results on August11, it had been listening to the feedback and suggestions from our schools and students. “We know schools have been pleased that we were able to provide grades in challenging circumstances. We have also heard your concerns about some aspects of our process, and we understand the real anxieties Cambridge students are facing at the moment. We have been looking carefully at how to act on your feedback, and at the same time make sure schools, universities and employers continue to trust our qualifications.

