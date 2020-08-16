‘Cambridge listening to students’ feedback’

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Pakistan has announced that it will inform about the actions Cambridge will take vis-à-vis recent results on Tuesday.

In a statement Cambridge Pakistan official said CAIE released results on August11, it had been listening to the feedback and suggestions from our schools and students. “We know schools have been pleased that we were able to provide grades in challenging circumstances. We have also heard your concerns about some aspects of our process, and we understand the real anxieties Cambridge students are facing at the moment. We have been looking carefully at how to act on your feedback, and at the same time make sure schools, universities and employers continue to trust our qualifications.