LDA explores new avenues to get revenue targets

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed for exploring new avenues for resource generation for funding development projects in the city.

Chairing a meeting for achieving revenue targets set in the new budget of LDA on Saturday, the director general urged the heads of various wings of LDA for chalking out their action plans for enhancing revenue collection within three days. He directed for widely advertising the auction of plots for attracting maximum number of bidders for getting handsome offers for LDA owned plots and properties for this purpose.

The director general underlined the need for publicising Prime Minister’s package for construction industry and persuading the interested buyers for taking advantage of the deadline of December 31 for buying properties with reduced taxes and other incentives.

He asked the directors for mining data of plots in their relevant schemes, especially with regard to extension in building period, issuance of completion certificates of plots, change in land use, payment of commercialisation fee and other sources of income and put forward practical proposals for increasing income of LDA.

Additional Director General (Housing) Kanwar Ijaz Khaleq Razzaqi, Additional Director General (Urban Planning) Rana Tikka Khan, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Chief Town Planner Tariq Mahmood, Director Finance Muhammad Akhter and other directors concerned attended the meeting.

Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 rescued 1,547 victims while responding to 1,355 road accidents on August 14, 2020, across Punjab.

The number shows a decline of 20 per cent as compared to 1,692 road crashes on Independence Day in 2019.

The data revealed that maximum number of accidents, 295 , was reported in Lahore. As many as 295 accidents were reported in 119 in Multan and 109 in Faisalabad district. The lowest number of accidents, five, was reported in Bhakkar. The Rescue Punjab DG observed that road accidents has become a leading cause of injuries. The analysis of the data revealed speeding was the leading cause of accidents, 46.2 per cent. DG Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the working of Provincial Monitoring Cell.