CM Usman Buzdar rebukes LWMC MD over poor sanitation

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday paid a surprise visit to different areas of provincial metropolis without protocol.

Usman Buzdar reprimanded Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) MD over his poor performance and expressed his displeasure on poor sanitation arrangements in some areas of the city. The chief minister inspected the civic facilities and sanitation arrangements on Mall Road, Jail Road, Gulberg, Canal Road, Circular Road, Bhati Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Garden Town and other areas of the city. He directed the management of LWMC to improve the sanitation arrangements in the city and heap of garbage should immediately be removed from the roads. There will be no compromise on the sanitation arrangements, he added. He said LWMC MD should personally monitor this operation and submit the report to the Chief Minister. He directed a special cleanliness campaign in the city.

Kashmiris: Usman Buzdar has said on Indian Independence Day the people of Jammu and Kashmir are protesting against illegal Indian occupation.

He said every child of Pakistan is standing beside oppressed Kashmiris. He reiterated Pakistan and Kashmir are bounded in a relationship which is unbreakable and the Pakistani nation is standing with their Kashmiris brethren with full might. He said so-called claimant of biggest democracy of the world, India has blatantly violated all democratic norms in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that India has narrowed the scope of life on Kashmiri people. Pakistan was standing beside its Kashmiris brethren and will continue to do so in future as well. Modi regime has usurped the rights of Kashmiris and dug a pit of self-destruction. Modi Sarkar will be held accountable for its atrocities on the unarmed Kashmiri people and the international community must raise its voice in favour of Kashmiris, he said.

Anti-polio campaign: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said polio-free province is the government’s mission and there is a dire need to carry out collective efforts more efficiently/effectively for the success of anti-polio campaign. Departments concerned and agencies will have to give results by strengthening and improving their liaison, the CM said and added that there was no room for negligence in anti-polio campaign. He said full security would be provided to polio workers. He said the Punjab government is utilising it all out resources for ensuring safe and healthy future to the children. He said the Punjab government is running a comprehensive awareness campaign to strengthen polio eradication efforts. Continuation of effective measures for rooting out polio from society is the collective responsibility of society as well, he added. Usman Buzdar appealed to the parents to be a part of the government’s efforts to eradicate polio. He said protecting children from polio is a national responsibility and is determined to win war against polio at all cost.

sorrow: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an accident on motorway near Samundri.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members of the victims and best medical facilities to the injured. He sought a report on the accident.