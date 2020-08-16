close
Sun Aug 16, 2020
AFP
August 16, 2020

Denmark makes masks compulsory on transport

World

AFP
August 16, 2020

COPENHAGEN: Denmark will make the wearing of facemasks mandatory on public transport across the country from August 22 to try to contain the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Saturday.

He called on Danes not to let down their guard and to respect social distancing and hygiene rules.

Danish authorities currently recommend masks on public transport during peak times, while they are obligatory in six areas including the country´s second city of Aarhus, where the outbreak of the virus is greater.

"We have witnessed a rise in the number of people infected in Denmark, with several local clusters," said Tyra Grove Krause, an official from the infectious diseases control authority.

"Some (outbreaks) are under control and others are about to be." Denmark has registered a total of 15,859 cases of Covid-19 with 621 deaths.

