Angola impounds churches for alleged fraud

LUANDA: Angolan prosecutors have seized several temples belonging to one of Brazil’s biggest churches over alleged fraud and criminal activities in the southwest African country.

The evangelical Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG), which claims 8 million members in Brazil, is present in over 100 countries worldwide and has churches in at least a dozen African states.

Last year, around 300 Angolan UCKG bishops broke away from the Brazilian leadership, denouncing practices contrary to the "African and Angolan reality" and accusing the church of fiscal evasion.