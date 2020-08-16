Mauritius braces for split of oil-oozing ship off coast

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius: A ship that has leaked more than 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast appeared to be breaking apart on Saturday.

The Japanese-owned MV Wakashio struck the reef on July 25 and began oozing oil one week later, threatening a protected marine park boasting mangrove forests and endangered species.

Mauritius declared an environmental emergency last week, and salvage crews raced against the clock to pump the remaining 3,000 tonnes of oil off the ship. As of Saturday about 90 tonnes of oil remained on board, much of it residue from the leakage.