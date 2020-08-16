Sitara-e-Imtiaz for Abdul Qadir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has announced Sitara-e-Imtiaz for late leg-spinner Abdul Qadir.
According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Qadir, who passed away in September 2019 due to a cardiac arrest, will be given the award posthumously.
Sitara-i-Imtiaz is the third-highest civilian award in Pakistan.
Squash player Farhan Mehboob, kabaddi player Muhammad Irfan and paralympian Haider Ali have been nominated for the illustrious Pride of Performance award.