Rizwan not bothered by criticism

LAHORE: Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan has said he did not care about what critics say of his ability.

He scored a fighting 60 not out on the second day of the second Test against England to drive Pakistan to 223-9 before bad light caused the end of the day’s play. “I don’t care about my critics. I don’t listen to any of them. I see the cricket ground in front of my eyes and I know what I have to do. I work hard and leave the rest to God,” Rizwan told reporters in a video conference.

“I don’t even read the news or watch TV. I keep working hard and hope that what I’m doing produces results,” he added.

He said he was glad his decision to attack England’s bowlers paid off. He said when he was batting with Babar Azam, he adopted a defensive approach. However, once Azam was dismissed for 47 and the tail was exposed, he opted to put his foot on the gas and add as many runs as possible on the board for Pakistan.

“When Babar was playing alongside me, I was playing in a more compact manner but once he was out and the tailenders came in, then as you know, we have to look for runs,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “In international cricket there are phases where you need to score runs and when you need to concentrate on staying — both those phases came for me today. When the tail came in, I attacked and thankfully it went ok for me,” said the 28-year-old.

“Our bowlers did a very good job in Manchester. We expect them to repeat that here, given the ball seamed all the time for England. We expect to contain them within our total,” he said.

Rizwan expressed his belief that the bowlers would play a crucial role in the match. He said the pace attack would have to get quick wickets for Pakistan.

He said he expected Yasir to work his magic as he did in the first Test in Manchester, where he took eight wickets.

Rizwan said that he was not used to batting with the tailenders as he bats up the order in domestic cricket. “It’s a kind of learning process for me. This was a new experience for me. When I play domestic cricket, I bat in the top five. I spoke to Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan, and they gave me plenty of advice,” he added.

Rizwan also made it clear that he never demanded to bat at a specific number. He said he was happy to bat anywhere and that his aim was to score runs.

“I will never ask for a specific batting position — whatever role I am given, I try and fulfill that as it’s the demand of the team and the situation of the game,” he added.

Rizwan revealed that Younis told him to change his batting stance. “He advised me to hold the bat a little higher.

“I have changed my batting stance a bit. This slight change was discussed with Misbah as well because we have seaming conditions,” he said. “But I did that only when I was looking for runs.”

He further revealed that “a misunderstanding” was to blame for England opener Rory Burns’ altercation with the national team.

The incident occurred on the fourth day of the first Test in Manchester, which Pakistan lost by three wickets, when Burns was trapped lbw off the bowling of Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas for 10 runs.

When he was walking off, Burns began exchanging words with the Pakistan team.

Explaining what happened, Rizwan said: “There was a misunderstanding with Rory Burns in the 1st Test match. Our players were talking among ourselves and Burns thought we were talking to him so our guys asked him about it. “The atmosphere between both teams is very cordial.”