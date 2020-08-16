Bad weather to have a major say in Test series

ISLAMABAD: Losing a tight first Test to England in Manchester may haunt Pakistan as the forecast for the remaining seven days of play in the Test series is not that bright in Southampton.

Pakistan lost the first Test — part of the World Test Championship — from a winning position. Going by the weather forecast, the ongoing match and the third Test might not produce a clear winner.

All three days of the ongoing Test have been marred by rain and poor playing conditions. The forecast for the next two days is also gloomy.

A draw is the most likely result in the ongoing second game. The third Test starts at the same venue on August 21. Again, the weather forecast is not all that encouraging. At least two of the five days are likely to be marred by wet weather, though the weather system can change any moment, especially in England.

England enjoy a 1-0 lead in the series after winning the first Test, mainly because of some poor bowling and planning by Pakistan. Taking nothing away from some sensational batting by Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler in a splendid run chase, the Test was firmly in Pakistan’s grasp after reducing the hosts to 117-5 in pursuit of 277 for victory.

In the World Test Championship, England have moved up to third position. After collecting 40 points from the Manchester Test against Pakistan, they currently have 266 points and can leapfrog Australia (296) into second place.

A 0-1 series loss will be a telling blow to Pakistan’s chances of making rapid progress on the table. They are in fifth place with 140 points.

Besides a 2-1 win over the West Indies, England drew a five-match series against Australia 2-2 and won a four-match series against South Africa 3-1. Pakistan lost both matches of a two-Test series to Australia, beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-match series and won their first match against Bangladesh at home, with another Test due on a subsequent leg postponed because Covid-19.

India are on top of the ladder with 360 points while New Zealand (180) are in fourth position.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points — distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. A win in one Test of a three-match series fetches 40 points.