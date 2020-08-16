PBF aims to hold camp after National Championship

KARACHI: Eyeing solid preparation for the next year’s world Olympic qualifiers in Paris, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) aims to hold a camp soon after the National Championship which it plans to hold in December.

“If conditions get better and the government permits then we plan to hold the National Championship in Lahore in December and soon after that we will hold a national camp to prepare the boxers for the qualifying round,” PBF Secretary Lt Col (retd) Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

“We have two options. The first is to hold the camp at Lahore and if it is not possible then we will hold it at Abbottabad,” Nasir said.

“I will manage a camp at the Army School at Abbottabad as I remained there for quite some time,” Nasir was quick to add.

The world qualifying round will be held in May and June next year in Paris.

In Jordan early this year, Pakistani fighters failed to impress in the Asian qualifying round for Tokyo 2020.

Olympics are the main target of the national fighters. Pakistan last featured in Olympic boxing contests in 2004 in Athens.

Pakistan boxing had a strong standing in Asia for decades during the era of Professor Anwar Chowdhry who not only ruled the PBF but also remained the supremo of the world boxing governing body (AIBA) for a long time.

Nasir said that foreign boxers would also be invited for sparring purposes during the camp. “We have talked to Jordan and hopefully they will send their boxers. Jordan has a good standard in boxing and is a committed boxing nation with a fine infrastructure,” Nasir said.

Due to lack of state funding for the last few years, boxing suffered a lot. The country failed to field its boxers in competitions after the Asian Games in 2018 in Indonesia before the PBF despite financial issues managed to field its boxers in the continental qualifying round in Jordan. That event was originally slated to be held in China but was shifted to Jordan following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Financial issues hampered our progress. We are now fully committed to changing the situation,” Nasir said, adding that they would try four fighters in Paris qualifiers.

“We have identified certain weights in which we can click. It will be later decided after knowing the actual situation as you know due to pandemic the things remained uncertain,” Nasir said.

The PBF recently held an online national event which attracted boxers from around the country. Fitness and techniques were examined after receiving videos from the fighters. Sanaullah and Mohammad Asif, the two frontline fighters of heavyweight and flyweight cateogories, respectively, topped the event.

“It was a great success,” Nasir said. “We still have a lot of talent but the government is not backing us. You know boxing development needs major financial input,” he said.

About hiring a foreign coach, Nasir said it depends on the state support. “We have already written to the government but have not received any response,” he said.