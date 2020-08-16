close
Sun Aug 16, 2020
August 16, 2020

Klopp wins Premier League manager of the season

Sports

August 16, 2020

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League manager of the season after guiding the club to their first league title in three decades.

The 53-year-old German beat Chelsea’s Frank Lampard, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers, who Klopp replaced at Liverpool in 2015, and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder.

Liverpool coasted to the title, they narrowly lost out on to Manchester City in the previous campaign.

