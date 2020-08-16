Two cup events mark the start of professional races

LAHORE: The Azadi Cup and Independence Day Cup will mark the formal start of professional races at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

Khadim, a four-year-old pony and Prince Anabia, a four-year-old equine are the favourites for the two cup races.

The stewards of the LRC have planned six races for the third summer meeting of the club where activity resumed after a lull of around four and a half months related to corona virus pandemic. Although the first racing activity at the club was allowed by the government last month behind closed door, the formal organisation of the races begins today.

The organisers’ attempt to hold the races last Sunday failed because of lack of competition.

The first two races are of 900 metres while the remaining four are of a mile-run each. The races will saddle off at 3pm.

The first Fair Magic Plate of class-VII and division V is a maiden run of field of six horses named Trick Or Treat, Smiling Again, Piyari Guria, Hawa Hawai, You And Me, Shining Armour and Classic Lady.

The second class-VII and division-V race has a field of 12 horses. Black Storm is the favourite. The others include Khizar Princess, Dancing Beauty, Sajju Star, Days Gone, Zahid Love, Kali Ghatta, Zil Prince, Nice Moon and Naroobi.

The third race of class-VII and division-IV has 10 competitors but the eyes for win are at Anibal. It would be challenged by Qalandra and a surprise is expected from Piyari Malangni. The others in the race are Red Boy, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, Golden Apple, Evening Star, Lucky Time, Sajree and Lahori Badshah.

The fourth race of the day is The Azadi Cup. This class VII and division I and II race has a field of 14 young but well-trained horses who will be covering a distance of about 1000 meters. As the race beagles off at 4:30 pm, the top contenders are Khadim for win, Sea Horse for a place and Miss World for a fluke. Completing the field will be Salam-e-Dera, Salam-e-Lahore, Drums of War, Manthaar, Welldone Pakistan, Believe Me, Your Flame In Me, Nayel, Khan Jee, Princess Mehera and Gondal Choice.

The fifth in the line of races is The Independence Day Cup which is of a class-VI and division III and IV category. This 1000 metres race has 11 entries but the horses to watch are Princess Anabia for a win, JF Thunder for a place and Madhuri Dixit for a surprise. The others in the field will be Tiger Jet, Shah The Great, Barbarian’s Charge, Sparking, Tawakkal, Slightly Different, Shahbaz and Shah Khobana.

The sixth race is the fourth Fair Magic Plate of class-VII and division-III. The favourite to win is Rashk-e-Qamar. Khabib is expected to take the place while on fluke is Jan-e-Fida. Others in the line are Silken Black, Brilliant Effort, Big Foot, Faizy Choice, Son Of Jutt, Jeetu Baba, After Hero, Merchant of Venus, Mehrban, Baadal Man, Dil Jan, Blue Max, Ayubia Princess and Order Of The Day.