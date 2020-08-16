Halep through to Prague Open final against Mertens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PRAGUE: Romanian top seed Simona Halep advanced to the WTA Prague Open final after beating her compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets on Saturday.
Halep won 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 in an hour and a half to set up a final clash against 23rd-ranked Belgian Elise Mertens, who beat Czech Kristyna Pliskova 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) in the other semi-final on Saturday.
Halep took a while to warm up against the 82nd-ranked Begu who had played her quarter-final match — a three-setter — earlier Saturday morning.