Sun Aug 16, 2020
August 16, 2020

Fawad will do better in second innings, hopes Raja

Sports

August 16, 2020

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has expressed frustration over Fawad Alam’s failure in the first innings in Southampton Test, but expressed the hope that he would perform better in the second innings.

Raja said that Fawad scored a lot of runs in domestic cricket and that was why the whole of Pakistan was praying for his success. He was given a chance in difficult conditions but the failure in Southampton Test was shocking and disturbing, he added.

Fawad got out without scoring in the first innings, which was his first in Test cricket in about 11 years.

“The fans wanted him to be given a chance and when that happened, the middle order batsmen could not take advantage of it. Hopefully he will be able to perform better in the second innings,” he added.

