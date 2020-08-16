Shoaib, Yousuf, Razzaq likely to be appointed as coaches at HPC

LAHORE: Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is likely to join the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a bowling coach, sources said.

He would most probably be deputed as a bowling coach with the High Performance Centre where the PCB has already recruited two former Test cricketers, they added.

The PCB is likely to appoint Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq as coaches at the High Performance Centre. A formal announcement is to be made in a day or two, the sources said.

Talking to media, Yousuf has confirmed that he has been offered a coaching position and said he was happy to accept it.

HPC, which has undergone major changes in management in recent months, is also working on re-evaluating umpires, match referees, scorers and coaches of provincial teams in domestic cricket.

It was further revealed that Mudassar Nazar, Haroon Rasheed, Agha Zahid and Ali Zia have been appointed as directors of HPC after being sacked by the PCB.