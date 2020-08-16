More green please

It's the season for tree plantation. Everywhere you see on print and electronic media , trees are being planted in the thousands. I sincerely believe that in order to maintain a good ecosystem there is a dire need for ever more trees. According to a recent study, the survival rate of trees planted in an open area is only five percent. The rest are either eaten up by animals or don't grow due lack of proper care or even if they grow a bit people cut them for use as a fuel for cooking purposes. It should be kept in mind that about 60 percent of our population does not have access to any fuel for cooking other than wood. Hence the shortage of trees and their very less percentage of survival rate is obvious.

Studies indicate that for any country to have a healthy ecosystem, 26 percent of its land area should at least be covered with trees. In Pak it's only 4 percent. We can now well imagine how far we are behind in order to have more greenery. Animal grazing is seen taking place almost everywhere, even on roadsides in a city like Islamabad. Animal grazing should be permitted only in specially designated areas. Also woodcutting for cooking purposes may also be banned. Prior to that some sort or an alternate in fuel may be provided to the needy. Only then will our efforts in planting more trees bear fruit. It should also be kept in mind that after-care really matters in plant growing.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad