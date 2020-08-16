Ignored SOPs

Two explosions, 35 seconds apart on August 4, rocked Beirut, destroying essential food storage warehouses, with over 220 fatalities, 7000 injuries and an estimated 300,000 citizens homeless. Established safety procedures and SOPs were ignored. These SOPs are common to all modes of transportation. It was the collective criminal negligence of the port authority, law enforcement, security services and numerous departments, including the judiciary, created and paid for by taxpayers. The warehouse where 2750 tons of Ammonium Nitrate was stored in containers for over six years was located next to a firework, explosives, chemicals and main wheat silo. Lebanon imports over 80 percent essential food items and faces multiple crises.

There seems to be a culture in our region to ignore established safety precautions and compromise public safety. We must not forget April 10, 1988, when an estimated 10,000 tons of arms and ammunition was stored in Ojhri Camp, Rawalpindi in the vicinity of populated areas. Over the years houses were built in its vicinity. Foreign media reported almost 93 fatalities with extensive damage to public property. Petrol pumps exist next to residences in Lahore. This is all dangerous.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore