Electrified economy

In an address to the nation to coincide with August 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided some good news. He has said a new accord has been worked out with IPPs, and that in the near future the country would be producing a far greater volume of electricity, benefiting both its economy and eventually other consumers. The lack of power and the failure to build an efficient supply of the vital commodity has been a factor holding back development in Pakistan at least since the late 1980s -- with the issue exacerbating over the past few years, leading to an almost crippling situation overall. PM Imran also said that the GDP is growing, tax collection improving, the construction sector bringing in new investment, and exports rising.

This is highly encouraging for Pakistan. The power problem in particular is one that badly needs to be solved. Industrialists and owners of smaller workshops have reported massive losses simply because of the frequent power cuts they encounter. If just this issue could be resolved through a new deal with the IPPs, which Imran has said had been under negotiations for some time, it will bring huge benefits. As far as other economic parameters go, analysts and experts have pointed out that while into the 1980s Pakistan was keeping relative parity with India in terms of GDP growth and annual income per household, and was well ahead of Bangladesh, this situation changed with the turn of the millennium. Since the year 2000, India’s growth has made its economy far larger and far stronger than Pakistan, putting it at least 10 times ahead of its neighbor despite housing a considerably larger population. Even Bangladesh has moved ahead of Pakistan in terms of exports after lagging well behind it when it came into being in 1971 -- and today countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam are exporting more goods than Pakistan.

In the region it is China that has become the economic giant despite gaining its independence at around the same time as the Subcontinent and after a long civil war. But there should be no reason why Pakistan cannot improve its economic deficit and pull itself up to join other countries in the immediate neighbourhood. Economists speaking on the issue describe Imran Khan’s vision as somewhat too optimistic. Of course, we hope that he is correct in his view that Pakistan today stands on the verge of a major turnaround. This will benefit each and every citizen in the country. To achieve this, we need to study why it is today lagging so far behind not only in terms of economic figures but also social development indicators. Part of the answer lies in what we prioritise when we think about investing our country's resources. A large hint lies in health and education. For now, we can only hope Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assessment is accurate and that within the next few years Pakistan will prove it has the potential to better itself economically, offer power supply which is regular and sustainable and make other improvements which can benefit its citizens.