High-level US-China trade talks postponed

By Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: High-level talks between Washington and Beijing on the status of the "phase one" trade agreement that were set to take place on Saturday have been postponed, according to US media.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly were scheduled to hold a videoconference with China’s Vice Premier Liu He, according to the reports, including from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the issue.

The phase one deal called for officials to hold a "check in" every six months, but neither government had confirmed the meeting, and USTR and Treasury have not responded to repeated requests for comments on the status of the talks. Officials held a call in early May on the deal.

The US and China signed the accord in January, which represented a partial truce in their months-long trade war, and obligated Beijing to import an additional $200 billion in American products over two years, ranging from cars to machinery to oil to farm products.

But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and purchases of those goods have been lagging.

US President Donald Trump in recent weeks has stepped up rhetoric against China ahead of what’s expected to be a tough fight for a second term -- with the election in November -- raising questions about the deal’s fate, as well as the possibility of a phase two agreement.

One source familiar with the talks said the delay was related to a conference of senior Communist Party leaders at the seaside town of Beidaihe on China’s northeast coast.

The postponement did not reflect any substantive problem with the trade deal, the source said, adding: “The new date has not been finalised yet.”

US President Donald Trump on Friday repeated his view that the trade deal was “doing very well,” but did not comment on the delayed meeting. The White House referred queries on the talks to Lighthizer’s office, which did not respond to a Reuters query about plans for the review.

Another source familiar with the plans said that US officials wanted more time to allow China to increase purchases of US goods agreed in the deal, to improve the political optics of the review.

China’s imports of US farm and manufactured goods, energy and services are well behind the pace needed to meet a first-year target increase of $77 billion over 2017 purchases.

But as China’s economy has recovered from a coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, purchases have increased. On Friday, the US Department of Agriculture reported the sale of 126,000 tonnes of soybeans to China, marking the eighth consecutive weekday with large sales to Chinese buyers.

US oil traders, shipbrokers and Chinese importers also told Reuters that Chinese state-owned oil firms have tentatively booked tankers to carry at least 20 million barrels of US crude for August and September, indicating a ramp-up in energy purchases.

Trump administration officials have signalled that they are satisfied with the pace of purchases in recent weeks and have no plans to abandon the trade deal, which also includes some increased access for the US financial services firms in China, strengthened intellectual property protections and removal of some agricultural trade barriers.

Delaying the meeting, even briefly, could allow China to complete more purchases, which

would help Lighthizer persuade Trump to stick to the deal.

Signs of Chinese compliance could also help blunt criticism from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who last week said the agreement that Trump has called a historic win is “failing.”

“I think Trump is a little afraid that this triumph of his will be hung around his neck, but more purchases and a bit of a delay would clearly help,” said

Mary Lovely, a senior fellow with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“But he does own it, so they’re going to have to put the best face on it,” she said of the Phase 1 deal.

The trade agreement has emerged as a lone source of stability amid significant strain in the U.S.-China relationship over the coronavirus pandemic, human rights crackdowns and U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies and phone apps.