Rupee may stay stable

KARACHI: The rupee is likely to remain stable during the upcoming week, owing to encouraging inflows under export receipts and workers’ remittances.

Besides, lower demand for import payments may also help the local unit maintain levels during the next week.

The next week may start with the slightly higher demand for the dollars due to start of the market after long weekly holidays.

The market remained closed on Friday, August 14, 2020 on account of Independence Day. Therefore, on the first day of the week, ie, the local currency may remain under pressure.

During the outgoing week, only four days trading sessions were recorded and mostly the rupee recovered the losses against the greenback.

The rupee recovered around 45 paisas against the dollar during the outgoing week.

It started the week on August 10, 2020 at Rs168.38 and closed at Rs167.93 against the greenback on August 13, 2020.

The rupee mostly appreciated due to improvement in the trade data that was released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The data for the month of July 2020 showed exports surged 25 percent to $2 billion, compared with $1.59 billion in the previous month (June 2020).

The import bill for the month under review also came down to $3.64 billion, compared with $3.72 billion in the previous month.

The trade deficit narrowed 22.64 percent to $1.64 billion, compared with the deficit of $2.12 billion in June.

The local currency also responded to lower-than-expected budget deficit of the country for the fiscal year 2019/20.

Pakistan’s fiscal deficit was clocked in at 8.1 percent of GDP (or Rs3.38 trillion)

in FY20, compared with the fiscal deficit of 8.9 percent of GDP (or Rs3.45 trillion) in FY19.

Analysts at Topline Research said the deficit was lower than the 9.1 percent of GDP envisaged by the government owing to lower utilisation of the Rs1.24 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

The primary deficit for the year clocked in at 1.8 percent of GDP, or Rs757 billion, (last year was 3.5 percent of GDP, or Rs1,354 billion).

Sindh and Balochistan recorded a budgetary surplus during FY20, with Punjab and KP recording budgetary deficits during the period.

The rupee also responded to the sharp reduction in the current account deficit for the fiscal year 2019/20.

The current account deficit narrowed to $2.96 billion in the fiscal year 2019/20, compared with $13.43 billion in the preceding fiscal year.

The current account deficit trimmed to 1.1 percent of the GDP during the fiscal year 2019/20, compared with the current account deficit ratio to GDP of 4.8 percent in the preceding fiscal year.