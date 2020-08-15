Three Pakistanis die in Barcelona fire

BARCELONA: Three Pakistan nationals died in a fire Friday in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona which left another four people injured, police said

The fire broke out early morning in the basement of a building in the Barceloneta district of the city, killing three men, "all Pakistani nationals", a police spokesman told AFP.

Of the four injured, one was in serious condition, the mayor´s office said. Police are looking into the cause of the fire.

Barcelona is the economic center of the Catalonia region and is home to a large number of immigrants.