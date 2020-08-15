Pakistan achieved after great sacrifices: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that Pakistan was achieved after unprecedented sacrifices of the Muslims of the Sub-Continent and the aim of a separate homeland was to preserve Muslim heritage, culture and identity.

Speaking during an award distribution ceremony organised by the Press Information Department (PID) in honour of the writers, and artists, he said recognition of their contribution and services was vital.

The minister said during past over seven decades many ups and downs were witnessed by the society. He said that unfortunately the literature, poetry, arts and culture and sports had witnessed decline. Shibli said that many artists and producers strived hard and were part of the past glory. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was his inspiration for joining politics to bring a change in the country as the past political leadership failed to deliver.

The minister said that the first two years of the PTI government were difficult due the problems inherited by it and the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. However, he expressed satisfaction that with the grace of Allah Almighty and due to the strategy of the government, the situation in Pakistan was far better than many countries.

He said that now difficult time was over and goodtime was round the corner.

The minister said it was the responsibility of all segments of the society to work hard to hand over a better Pakistan to the next generation.

He said that Independence Day was a good opportunity to reiterate the commitment for taking all possible measures to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous welfare state as envisioned by its founders. Shibli said that the present leadership of the country was determined to ensure rule of law and merit in the country and make it a modern Islamic welfare state.

He said that on this day the nation should feel for Kashmiris who were facing worst state terrorism by fascist Modi regime of India.

He requested the senior artists and writers to train the new generation in their respective fields.

Meanwhile, Shibli Faraz urged the people to raise voice for besieged Kashmiris through ‘’Run for Kashmir telemarathon’’ a symbolic protest to highlight Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and give a wake-up call to the world conscience.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of “Run for Kashmir telemarathon” here, he said that international community especially human rights organisations take action on small incidents but they were in a slumber on ongoing Indian state terrorism in IOJ&K.