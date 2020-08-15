Centre treating Sindh as a colony: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Sherry Rehman Friday accused the government for treating Sindh as a colony of the federal government and said the Centre should avoid creating hate and mistrust between provinces.

“Provinces had already have many reservations and complaints with the federal government and instead of removing these reservations, the federal government is opening a new Pandora’s box,” she said in a statement on Friday.

Sherry Rehman asked the federal government to correct its attitude towards provinces.

The PPP parliamentary leader alleged that the federal government was treating Sindh unconstitutionally from very first day. “Sindh is not a colony of the federal government,” she said.

The PPP senator said since the PTI government has assumed power, the cabinet ministers are giving irresponsible statements against the Sindh government. Sherry Rehman said explanation would be sought from the ministers and Attorney General in the Parliament about their plans for Karachi.

She said sometimes they start to talk to run the country through ordinances and then they start to make threats to dissolve the Sindh government. “The government is hurling the treats to impose governor rule in Sindh and also giving threats to bring Karachi directly under control of the federal government,” she said.

Sherry said the federal government took the decision to reduce the share of the provinces under the National Finance Commission (NFC) without taking the Parliament into confidence. She said when the federal government fails to achieve its tax collection target then it starts accusing Sindh for their failure.