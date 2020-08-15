Islamist leaders concerned over US-brokered deal

LAHORE: Islamist leaders have shown concern over a US-brokered deal between the UAE and Israel, warning that it amounts to officially relinquishing Muslims’ right over Palestine lands and Al-Aqsa Mosque in violation of nearly a century old stance, and disregarding the blood of tens of thousands of Muslim martyrs.

The religious leaders warned that legitimising Zionist occupation of the first Qibla of Muslims would not only open the doors of devastation for the Muslim world.

Jamaat Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said US President Trump had pressurised and trapped the UAE into acknowledging Israel under a deal for not further annexing Arab lands in occupied Palestinian territories in West Bank. He said Trump’s Republican Party had reached the ebb of his popularity and he wanted to win the coming polls this year at all costs by coaxing the Zionist lobby by this conspiracy against the Arabs.

Sirajul Haq lamented that despite sticking to the principled Arab stance for over 70 years, the UAE became the third country after Egypt and Jordan to acknowledge Israel and its occupation of Palestine.

He also demanded the government to call an urgent OIC meeting to ask the UAE to revoke the deal and severe ties with Israel for the sake of unity and honour of Muslim Ummah. He warned that love of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine, the land of prophets, was part of Muslim faith and they would never give up those sacred places over enemy conspiracies.

Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP) Vice-President Qari Zawwar Bahadur said the deal was a stab in the back of the Muslim Ummah.

Talking to The News, he warned that the Muslim Ummah would never accept this deal and it would create deep divisions, chaos and unrest among the Muslim world.

Majlis-e-Ahrar Secretary General Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema said the UAE deal with Israel would prove disastrous for the unity and stability of the Arab world.