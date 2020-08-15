close
Sat Aug 15, 2020
NR
News Report
August 15, 2020

Forming a smile tricks into a positive mood

National

LONDON: “Smile and the world smiles with you, cry and you cry alone,” goes the song. For decades, singers have crooned about the power of smiling to make you feel better, foreign media reported.

With the pandemic and increases of anxiety and depression, smiling and optimism don’t come easily these days.

But a new study to be published in the journal, Experimental Psychology, reports the sheer activity of moving your facial muscles to form a smile—even if you fake it—generates positive emotions and raises your mood. Could smiling be a simple antidote to help us get through these extraordinary times?

