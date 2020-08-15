Economic miseries affect blessings of freedom: Moosavi

ISLAMABAD: The Patron-in-Chief of Shia Ulema Board, Quaid-e-Millat Jafaria, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi on Friday said that corruption, terrorism and economic misery are affecting the blessings of freedom.

“The Muslims will have to save the stronghold of the world for which every honourable Pakistani has to perform his duty. The agreement between Israel and the Arab countries is not surprising as the century old deal is coming forth; the only change is that the United States has replaced the United Kingdom in this deal,” he said.

Agha Moosavi said the best foreign and domestic policy, economic stability and wealth of education can only turn the dream of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal into reality. The anti-terrorism amendment bill, he added.