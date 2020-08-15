Sindhi writer refuses to accept award in protest

KARACHI: Renowned Sindhi writer Taj Joyo, whose young son went missing three days back, has refused to accept the Presidential Pride of Performance award in protest.

Taj Joyo, writer of many books and a well-known Sindhi writer, is among the 184 personalities who were nominated for civil awards in recognition of their services to the country and showing excellence in their respective fields.

Joyo’s son and human rights activist Sarang Joyo, a research associate of Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology’ (SZABIST), was actively campaigning for the release of missing persons of Sindh.