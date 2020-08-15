Umra to be allowed soon: Saudi envoy

LAHORE: Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliky said that this year strict observance of SOPs on the occasion of Hajj was ensured and special arrangements were made in Makkah and Medina because of corona. Keeping in view these measures, intending pilgrims will soon be allowed to come to Saudi Arabia for performing Umra.

He stated this when he called PML-Q President Chadhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema here on Friday.

MNA Moonis Elahi, Shafay Hussain and Rasikh Elahi were also present. On arrival at the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the Saudi envoy was received by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Rasikh Elahi.

The Saudi ambassador felicitated Chaudhry brothers on the Independence Day. During the meeting, the views about national political situation were exchanged and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are tied together in Islamic brotherhood, and no power of the world can disturb the bilateral relations, rather love and religious belief for Saudi Arabia is increasing day by day. “We are grateful to Shah Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for being ambassadors of Pakistan in the world; they are well aware of the problems of Pakistan. The hearts of Pakistanis beat in Makkah and Medina.”

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that pandemic coronavirus has been brought under control to a great extent, but still special care has to be given to the SOPs during Moharrum-ul-Haram. Expressing gratitude to Chaudhry brothers, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliky said, “I am very much pleased to know your pious and good sentiments about Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is standing with Pakistan in every difficult time.”