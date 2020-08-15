close
Sat Aug 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2020

PM urges youth to be truthful

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday urged the youth to learn the invaluable lesson of truth, justice and valiance to lead the world. In a tweet, he also referred to the poetry of great philosopher poet Allama Iqbal which reads, Sabaq Phir Par Sadaqat Ka, Adalat Ka, Shujaat Ka; Liya Jaega Tujh Say Kaam Duniya Ki Imamat Ka. Imran said this was also the message that he gave to the youth in PTI dharna.

