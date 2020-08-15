PM urges youth to be truthful

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday urged the youth to learn the invaluable lesson of truth, justice and valiance to lead the world. In a tweet, he also referred to the poetry of great philosopher poet Allama Iqbal which reads, Sabaq Phir Par Sadaqat Ka, Adalat Ka, Shujaat Ka; Liya Jaega Tujh Say Kaam Duniya Ki Imamat Ka. Imran said this was also the message that he gave to the youth in PTI dharna.