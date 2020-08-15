Flood victims in Johi demand relief, rescue operation

SUKKUR: Seven days have passed after the flash floods inflicted wide damage in the riverine areas of Johi but the rescue and relief operation has not yet started in eight union councils.

These eight union councils included Drigh, Wahi Pandhy, Channi, Sawaro and others and remained cut off from the rest of Johi and Dadu cities. The flood-affected people said their cattle and food items were swept away in the flood. They have demanded relocation from the marooned villages, restoration of land communication as well as supply of rations and tents.