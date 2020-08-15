More than 38 Sindhi nationalists quit JSM

SUKKUR: More than 38 Sindhi nationalists affiliated with various factions of Jeay Sindh Mahaz, including Basheer Khan Arisar group in Badin, Sajawal and Thatta on Friday quit their party. Addressing a press conference at the Matli Press Club, they announced to quit the nationalist politics and vowed to work for the welfare and well-being of the country. They said they had decided to quit the politics after they found they were being misguided by their top leadership. They claimed their leaders were involved in anti-state activities and wanted to destalise Pakistan to please the foreign enemies. They also advised other ‘misguided’ fellow Sindhi nationalists to leave the sub nationalist groups for the brighter future for themselves and their families.