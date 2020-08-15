Govt’s delayed decisions cause increase in sugar prices

LAHORE: Delayed decisions by the government caused increase in sugar prices as it also wrongly calculated estimates of sugar availability in the country.

According to the Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) headed by Federal Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar, the meeting held on May 11 estimated that the country will have 0.271 million metric tons of sugar at the end of ongoing season of 2019-20 as the sugarcane crushing of the new season would be kicked off and fresh production added in the supplies. The SAB also observed that the total sugar stocks in the country as of May 8, 2020 was 3.365 million metric tons while country needed 3.094 million metric tons of sugar for the next seven months (till December 2020) on basis of monthly national consumption of 0.442 million metric tons.

The annual consumption of sugar is calculated by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) and was submitted to the SAB meeting on March 18, 2020. According to the MNFSR calculation, total annual consumption of sugar would be 5.3 million metric tons on the basis of per month consumption of 0.442 million metric tons instead of 5.5 million metric tons. The MNFSR calculated this consumption on the basis of 25 kilogramme per capita consumption in the country.

In the May meeting of SAB chaired by Hammad Azhar, it was decided that no sugar would be imported as satisfactory sugar stocks are available in the country. However, the SAB ordered constant monitoring of it through SAB meetings. But no meeting was held in June 2020 to monitor the situation and make decisions accordingly.

Interestingly, the same stocks became insufficient for the country requirements on the same consumption formula calculated by the MNFSR in March 2020. In the SAB meeting held on July 22, 2020, the sufficiency of the same old sugar stocks reduced to mid of November instead of end of December of the previous meeting.

The SAB in the July meeting stated that “the government needs to import white sugar 300,000 metric tons to maintain strategic reserves, stabilise prices of sugar and prevent any possible shortfall at the end of this crop year 2019-20”.

According to July 22 meeting minutes of SAB, “the comparison was being drawn between the current stocks and stocks in the last SAB meeting, it was pointed out that during the previous meeting it was agreed that stocks were sufficient to last till December 2020. However, the current stock position shows that stocks will last only till mid-November 2020. Hammad further elaborated that as per data presented, the offtake/consumption pattern on Punjab were drastically higher in the last 20 days as compared to the offtake/consumption in May and June. Javed Kayani, senior member Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) said the reasons why the figures show such a high offtake was because of an error in reporting in previous figures wherein for certain sugar mills more stocks were shown than were actually available. The PSMA also clarified that stock data was collected directly from sugar mills by the cane commissioner office without involvement of PSMA. He highlighted that previously stocks data was confirmed as correct by PSMA representative.