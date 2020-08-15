Accord to operate TDCP motel, resort signed

Islamabad: The Hotel One of Hashoo Group has joined hands with the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab to manage and operate the TDCP Motel and Resort, Nankana Sahib, under their brand name in order to offer the premium hospitality in Nankana Sahib, home to a sacred Sikh pilgrimage site for being the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. For the purpose, the Hotel One and TDCP signed an agreement during a special ceremony. Hashoo Group Hospitality Division Chief Operating Officer Haseeb Gardezi said his organisation was pleased to partner with the TDCP to offer premium hospitality to Sikh pilgrims and promote religious tourism in Nankana Sahib. He said this was the first stride of Hashoo Group’s partnership with TDCP, bringing together decades of vast experience in promoting tourism in Punjab by providing access to quality accommodation, food, and entertainment facilities. Haseeb Gardezi emphasised the importance of boosting religious tourism in the area, which attracts thousands of Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan every year from around the world to perform their religious obligations every year. “By providing these tourists quality and affordable international standard accommodation, we can not only contribute to the national economy but also create jobs for the locals in the area,” he added. TDCP Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar said in line with the vision of the prime minister and Punjab chief minister, the organisation was focusing attention on bringing in investors from the private sector and provide them with the maximum opportunities to promote tourism.