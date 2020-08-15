close
Sat Aug 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2020

Polio immunisation drive in Punjab starts today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2020

LAHORE: The five-day polio immunisation drive is set to begin in 33 districts of Punjab today, according to a statement issued by Punjab Polio Programme on Friday. “Over 41 thousand polio teams have been constituted to vaccinate more than 17.83 million children in the drive”, said the statement. Only three districts i.e. Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura have been omitted from the campaign. “The three districts have completed the case response so there was no need to hold campaign in these districts”, read the statement.

Latest News

More From Pakistan