August 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2020

Two students killed, several injured in accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2020

LALAMUSA: Two students were killed while more than a dozen sustained injuries in an accident on Sargodha Road, Gujrat, on Friday.

Reportedly, a van was carrying students of a religious institution when it struck against a safety wall of Rahmania Bridge and the vehicle’s half body along with several students fell from the bridge. Two unidentified students were killed on the spot while more than a dozen sustained injuries. The injured included Saeed, Awais, Qasim, Habib and Ahmed.

