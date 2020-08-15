Two students killed, several injured in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Two students were killed while more than a dozen sustained injuries in an accident on Sargodha Road, Gujrat, on Friday.
Reportedly, a van was carrying students of a religious institution when it struck against a safety wall of Rahmania Bridge and the vehicle’s half body along with several students fell from the bridge. Two unidentified students were killed on the spot while more than a dozen sustained injuries. The injured included Saeed, Awais, Qasim, Habib and Ahmed.