Time to open OPDs

PESHAWAR: As the majority of doctors have started attending private clinics, the government and relevant public sector hospitals should develop strategies to resume health services in the outpatient departments (OPDs).

The government had suspended routine health services and closed OPDs in all the hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in March due to widespread transmission of the coronavirus. Since then, OPDs have been closed and even the Cath Lab services in the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) were stopped. In KP, only three public sector hospitals LRH and HMC in Peshawar and the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad had the Cath lab facility, where procedures such as angiographies and angioplasties are undertaken.

The purpose of suspending OPDs was to protect the doctors and other health workers from the coronavirus. The suspension of OPD services caused complications to patients suffering from other diseases, such as heart, chest and diabetes. Even patients operated upon in hospitals before the corona pandemic were denied checkup by their doctors when OPDs were closed.