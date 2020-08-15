UAE-Israel deal has ‘far-reaching implications’, says Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday said it “has an abiding commitment” to the realisation of Palestinians’ rights while specifying that peace and stability in the Middle East is “also Pakistan’s key priority” in its reaction to the announcement that Israel and the United Arab Emirates were normalising relations.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said: “We have noted the Joint Statement announcing agreement of UAE and Israel to have full normalisation of relations. This is a development with far-reaching implications.

“Pakistan has an abiding commitment to the full realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination. Peace and stability in the Middle East region is also Pakistan’s key priority.”

It added that for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace, Pakistan has consistently supported a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions as well as international law.

The statement concluded with saying: “Pakistan’s approach will be guided by our evaluation of how Palestinians’ rights and aspirations are upheld and how regional peace, security and stability are preserved.”