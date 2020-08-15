Nation celebrates Independence Day with patriotic zeal

ISLAMABAD: The nation celebrated 73 years of independence on Friday with patriotic and traditional zeal and renewed resolve to stand firm and work for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Special prayers were offered in mosques with the start of the day for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country, besides praying for the early resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal and 21-gun salute at the provincial capitals. There was a dramatic pause at 8.58am throughout the country with sounding of sirens to herald the flag-hoisting ceremony at 9am. All moving traffic on roads, rail and sea came to a halt for a minute.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at public and private offices across the country. President Arif Alvi hoisted the national flag at the main ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, which was attended by First Lady Samina Alvi, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, federal ministers, special assistants and services chiefs.

Addressing the gathering, Alvi said the nation’s steadfastness and discipline amid challenging times brought about glad tidings showing a silver lining for a developed Pakistan.

The President recounted numerous achievements made by the Pakistani nation during the recent years and also highlighted the things-to-do as prerequisite for a bright Pakistan.Starting from defeating terrorism and extremism, hosting millions of refugees, sticking to stance of peaceful neighbourhood despite Indian provocation and onslaught against corruption to the downturn of Covid-19, he said the nation had surmounted numerous challenges in the recent past.

As the national leadership gathered at the main Independence Day ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, outside on the roads of Islamabad there were youths wearing independence-themed dresses rejoicing the occasion with their bikes and cars draped in national flags, faces painted in green and white and sounding trumpets.

Change of guard ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore, respectively, where cadets took charge of their duties.

Further, various activities were arranged across the country to celebrate the Independence Day with zeal and commitment to commemorate the sacrifices made by forefathers during the freedom struggle.

All celebrations revived the national spirit and reiterated the resolve to enthusiastically contribute towards peace, progress and prosperity of the country, as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.