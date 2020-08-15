Economic indicators herald ‘better days ahead’: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced striking a deal with independent power producers (IPPs) to generate electricity at reduced cost, the advantage of which will pass on to industries and the people while promising “better times ahead” amid improved economic indicators.

In his Independence Day message, the Prime Minister said the move resolves “another huge burden on the national economy” and revealed plans to reform the power distribution system to curb theft and line losses.

“The Pakistan which I am foreseeing is an industrial Pakistan that will be able to provide jobs,” Khan said in his televised message. “Insha Allah, we will move that direction.” Khan spoke of improved economic indicators like increased exports, revenue and a bullish stock market, besides the “historic agreement” with power producers.

He told the nation that the first two years of the government were difficult, owing to the tremendous debt burden, reduced foreign exchange reserves and exorbitant agreements with power producers.

“Initially, the government was unable to pay back debts owing to low foreign exchange reserves, but consequent to government’s prudent decisions, the default — as well as the crippling inflation — has been averted,” the Premier said.

The Prime Minister said he realises the living conditions of the people have been affected (due to the inflation) but “the good news is that the situation is improving”.

He said following the incentives the government had given to the construction industry, investors’ confidence has been restored, which reflects in the record improvement in the stock market.

He added that the boost to the construction sector also benefits allied 40 industries which will create jobs and wealth and consequently enhance the government’s tax collection. “Owing to the increased revenue collection, the government is now able to repay its debts,” he said.

In the past, out of Rs4 trillion in revenues Rs2 trillion went to debt payment, forcing the government to incur even more debt to run the country’s affairs. “Thanks to God, our revenue has started increasing. Despite the coronavirus, our tax collection in July is above the set target. I am looking at an even better situation ahead,” he added.

The Prime Minister said no country was able to strike a balance between lives and livelihood as was done by Pakistan. Initially, the government feared of deaths due to both the coronavirus and hunger caused by the lockdown, he added. But due to the government’s smart lockdowns, cases are on the decline and the economy is improving.

“But the war [against coronavirus] is not yet over,” he cautioned. “The challenges still persist,” the Prime Minister said, advising people to keep adhering to precautions of social distancing to avert the resurgence of the virus.

He also assured the people of Kashmir that the whole of Pakistan stood by them. He said, realising the intensity of the Indian oppression, Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmir people.

The Prime Minister also prayed to Allah Almighty for the liberation of the Kashmiri people and for their right to self determination that had been promised by the UN Security Council.