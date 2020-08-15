Release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman sought

PESHAWAR: The members of the journalist community on Friday sought the release of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest.

The protesters gathered outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV and staged a walk. They carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans, condemning the incarceration of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who headed the largest media group of the country.

Those who addressed the protesters included Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Shah Zaman, Qaisar Khan, Gulzar Khan, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others.

The speakers said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been under detention for the last five months on false charges. They said the government was victimizing and punishing Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and his Jang Group for promoting objective journalism.

The protesters said legal experts and several others believed that the arrest of the Jang Group chief was illegal and unconstitutional. They said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had joined hands to pressure and victimize opponents and free media. The speakers said the NAB had ignored massive financial scandals, including Bus Rapid Transit, Malam Jabba, Billion Tsunami Tree, and those of sugar and flour.

They requested the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who symbolizes the free media.